The Congolese coffee producer

On this special episode dedicated to celebrating Africanews 5th year anniversary, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes us through the story of visual art as a tool to tackle mental health in Uganda.

We also talk American football in Ivory Coast as some young people take to the sport.

And on the interview segment, Jerry speaks to Tisya Mukuna, the Congolese woman producing Coffee in the Democratic Republic of Congo. We hear more on her Coffee brand ‘La Kinoise’ and what inspired her.

Sourced from Africanews