Flashback: How Obasanjo, Eedris fought over ‘Nigeria jaga jaga’ song

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Hip-hop music star, Eedris Abdulkareem is not new in the game of controversy. His ‘jaga jaga’ songs have always landed him in trouble.

Before he was taking to the cleaner on Saturday by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo for disparaging him in his new release, ‘jagajaga reloaded,’ Abdulkareem had a running battle with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004 when he first released his song ‘Jaga Jaga.’

In that song, Abdulkareem sang “Nigeria jaga jaga, everything scatter scatter, poor man dey suffer suffer, Gbosa, gbosa…”

The song annoyed Obasanjo and he cursed Abdulkareem. The former president banned the song from radio, but it continued to be played in nightclubs.

Years later in 2012, Obasanjo never forgave Abdulkareem as he attacked him again for releasing that song years back.

Speaking at an event organized by Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) in 2012, Obasanjo attacked Abdulkareem again, condemning the song in the strongest term.

The former president said “one of the worst problems Nigeria is facing is disbelief. Nigerians no longer believe in themselves neither do they believe in their country.

“That takes me back to that song ‘jaga jaga’. How could a sane man dare to call his country jaja jaja? It is the height of blasphemy.

“We are grooming our youths for tomorrow’s leadership and with such persons I don’t think the country can move forward.”

Abdulkareem in a new song, ‘Letter to Obasanjo,’ in 2018 attacked the former Army general.

He said Obasanjo served as a military president and also a civilian president and that he had the opportunity to correct the wrongs.

“He was selfish and wanted third term by all means. His administration recorded too many killings and assassinations. He’s very selfish and wanted to rule Nigeria forever,” he had said.

Nothing much was heard of Abdulkareem until he attacked Keyamo in his new song ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded.’

Abdulkareem’s new song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’ disparaged Keyamo, saying “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o.”

An angry Keyamo took to his twitter handle and released different private conversations he had with Abdulkareem, how he allegedly begged for money.

