The City of Johannesburg in South Africa has welcomed its first ever female Mayor

The newly elected mayor, Mpho Phalatse is a medical doctor by profession. Johannesburg residents say it’s a relief to have someone in her calibre as part of the city’s leadership.

“I’m very happy about the new mayor and that she is female. I also do believe that we need more

female leaders because women are all about order. There will be more order than there was

under the rulership of males. We were not happy with the rulership of males even though I’m a

male.”

Mayor Phalatse this week said the City of Johannesburg needs stability while prioritizing

delivering basic services.

“A female leader might treat us well. We want women to lead and run the country. We need her to

focus on roads and bring water to our townships. She must come see how we live “

Johannesburg this year experienced the death of two of its mayors. The most recent Mayor,

Mpho Moerane served in the position for only two months before being replaced by Phalatse

this week.

Sourced from Africanews