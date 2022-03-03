The 17 African countries that declined to deplore Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

– Advertisement –





Seventeen (17) African countries on Wednesday abstained from voting to deplore Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when a vote was called on the subject at the UN General Assembly.

These countries included South Africa, Algeria, Uganda, Burundi, Senegal, South Sudan, Mali and Mozambique.

The rest were Sudan, Namibia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Central Africa Republic, Madagascar, Tanzania and Congo.

Most of these seventeen countries have some ties with Russia and are enjoying some support from Russia in the area of infrastructure investment.

Uganda though explained why it abstained from the vote, saying it wanted to uphold “neutrality” as the incoming chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (Nam).

Nam is a forum made up of 120 developing countries to assert their independence from the competing claims of the two superpowers.

In a tweet, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, said the country will “continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally”.

Eritrea was the only African country that voted against the resolution to deplore Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In all 35 countries abstained from condemning the Russia invasion of Ukraine but there was an emphatic condemnation of the ongoing war by the 193-member body.

141 countries voted in favour of the UN resolution to deplore the Russia invasion which has left hundreds dead and thousands fleeing.

Source: Africafeeds.com

