Thank God For Successful Concert – Davido

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Award-winning singer Davido has expressed absolute gratitude to God for the successful outcome of his O2 Arena concert in London.

It wasn’t Davido’s first time at the 20,000-capacity event centre but he had mixed feelings prior to the show as revealed in his latest Instagram post.

The show didn’t begin until the DMW boss’ big sister led the team in prayers at backstage.

The concert, which was totally sold-out as confirmed by The O2 via its Twitter handle, saw the afro-pop star and other musical acts thrill fans with remarkable performances.

Sharing a short clip that captured moments before and during the pulsating performances at the arena, Davido revealed a guy tweeted that the show was going to be cancelled.

According to him, the tweet read: “Mark this day, dey go cancel that show.”

Amid all the pessimism, the “E choke” crooner said he trusted God and reminded himself of His awesomeness.

The 29-year-old singer wrote: “Trusting GOD’s plan isn’t always easy. Doubt, fear and insecurities can fill our minds.

‘But we have to remind ourselves that our GOD is an Awesome GOD. HE’s the only one who knows our future and HE’s in control!!!!”

