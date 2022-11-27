Teodoro Obiang wins 6th term in Equatorial Guinea

The authorities in Equatorial Guinea have announced on Saturday the re-election of T****eodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo for a sixth term.

The 80-year old has been in power since 1979. Announcing the results, the head of the electoral commission said Obiang had won with 94,9% of the votes.

“The results of the general election solemnly proclaim His Excellency Obiang NGuema Mbasogo President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for a term of seven years“, said the head of the electoral commission Faustino Ndong Esono Eyang.

Obiang had the backing of a coalition of 15 parties, including his own party, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE).

The percentages won by the opposition candidates were not announced.

“The opposition talked about small irregularities, which is what we have seen on the ground. But these irregularities, imperfections, are not such as to mar the overall good conduct of this November 20 election”, said electoral observer Jean Marie Ngondjibanganté.

Weeks before the scrutiny, security forces arrested opposition figures, with the regime saying it was thwarting a “conspiracy” to commit attacks in the capital Malabo and economic hub Bata.

The authorities also closed the country’s land borders with neighbouring Gabon and Cameroon before campaigning began.

Obiang is the longest-ruling head of state in the world excluding monarchs.

He has never officially been re-elected with less than 93 percent of the vote.

