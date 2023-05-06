Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matt Healy attends her Nashville concert

Matty Healy was spotted in the VIP area of Taylor Swift’s concert in Nashville, fueling speculation about a possible romantic relationship between the two.

The 1975 frontman donned a black tee shirt and flannel as he watched Swift take the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at Nissan Stadium

Sources told the Sun that the British rocker would attend the Anti-Hero singer’s Nashville show when the wind first broke that the two were “madly in love.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again,” the outlet’s source claimed.

The “Somebody Else” singer flew from the Philippines where had played two shows alongside his bandmates to attend the show.

Healy added to the rising speculation when the band performed “She’s American,” seemingly a subtle node to the budding romance.

The source revealed the couple “wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

Rumors of the pair’s romantic involvement started circulating this week, with an insider saying the two are already “madly in love” — despite only dating for less than two months.

Healy, 34, and Swift, 33, have been rumored on and off over the past 10 years of seeing each other, first in 2014 and again in 2016, with The 1975 frontman calling the idea of being Swift’s boyfriend “emasculating.”

“They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out,” the Sun’s source claimed

The romance comes just under a month after Swift and Joe Alwyn, announced their breakup after six years of dating.

It was reported that there is no bad blood between the exes.

Months before the couple was linked to each other, Healy had announced that he would stop doing his infamous move of kissing fans out of respect for “queen” — Swift.

Swifty fans are torn by the murmurings of the pair’s suspected relationship — with one fan even dramatically joking they’d block Swift on Spotify if the rumors were confirmed to be true.

Neither Swift nor Healy has publicly acknowledged the alleged dating rumors.

During the Friday show, Swift announced “Speak Now” — her third studio album — as her next re-recorded album, which is set to release in July.

