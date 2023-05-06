You are here
My ex stabbed me on my chest, smashed kettle on my head – Singer, Lojay

Village Reporter,

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, better known
as Lojay, has recounted how his estranged girlfriend stabbed him with a fork
over an argument.

 

He said he was in a toxic relationship and was trying to
make it work but tension escalated between him and his ex and they were
involved in a fierce argument.

 

The Monalisa crooner said the argument turned into a
physical altercation after his ex-girlfriend stabbed him with a fork on his
chest and smashed a kettle on his head.

 

He disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest
episode of the On The Radar podcast.

 

Lojay said, “It was just like a really rough time in our
relationship and things were just running out of control. It had become really
toxic for both of us. But we were trying to make it [the relationship] work.

 

“On a particular day, we had an argument. It got heated and
I tried to leave the room, then she was like, I’m not going to leave the room.
She locked the door and put the keys away. And I was trying to reach the door
again. No, I think she was trying to lock the door and I tried to grab her. I
was holding her from the back like, stop, stop! Next thing, she stabbed me on
my chest. I was trying to process the shock and then she tried to stab me again
and I blocked it with my hand.

 

“That same day, my head got smashed with a kettle. She
smashed my head with a kettle after stabbing me. I couldn’t leave because she
locked the doors and tossed the keys.”

 

He advised fans to always walk away once they discover that
their partners are too aggressive.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

