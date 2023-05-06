My ex stabbed me on my chest, smashed kettle on my head – Singer, Lojay

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, better known

as Lojay, has recounted how his estranged girlfriend stabbed him with a fork

over an argument.

He said he was in a toxic relationship and was trying to

make it work but tension escalated between him and his ex and they were

involved in a fierce argument.

The Monalisa crooner said the argument turned into a

physical altercation after his ex-girlfriend stabbed him with a fork on his

chest and smashed a kettle on his head.

He disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest

episode of the On The Radar podcast.

Lojay said, “It was just like a really rough time in our

relationship and things were just running out of control. It had become really

toxic for both of us. But we were trying to make it [the relationship] work.

“On a particular day, we had an argument. It got heated and

I tried to leave the room, then she was like, I’m not going to leave the room.

She locked the door and put the keys away. And I was trying to reach the door

again. No, I think she was trying to lock the door and I tried to grab her. I

was holding her from the back like, stop, stop! Next thing, she stabbed me on

my chest. I was trying to process the shock and then she tried to stab me again

and I blocked it with my hand.

“That same day, my head got smashed with a kettle. She

smashed my head with a kettle after stabbing me. I couldn’t leave because she

locked the doors and tossed the keys.”

He advised fans to always walk away once they discover that

their partners are too aggressive.

Sourced From Nigerian Music