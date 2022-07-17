Tanzyl sizzles in new song

An up-and-coming music duo, Mohammed and Abbas Alli, has released a new Extended Play album titled, Xai.

In a statement made available to Sunday Scoop, the singing duo said, “Our stage name, Tanzyl, means ‘revelation’. Revelations are manifest in different ways, but one thing is for sure, once a revelation is made, more often than not, something powerful will be unveiled, and our story is not different.

“We are back with a scintillating six-song EP, which contains songs such as Iyawo, You, I Wish, Forever, Beast in Me and Wider Wider.

“Iyawo, which is the lead song of the album, was chosen because of its relevance and cultural character, as it dwells on the marriage practices of Yoruba people.”