Tanzania’s President angry with MPs on Magufuli comparison

The President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan is angry with the country’s lawmakers who have been comparing her to the late former leader, John Magufuli.

During debates in parliament, MPs have been comparing President Hassan to John Magufuli who died in March this year.

Among the issues raised in the debates is the differences she has with Magufuli but President Hassan is not impressed with that.

She would rather wish the MPs debate issues related to the government’s developmental agenda.

President Hassan said she and her predecessor were “one thing” – and was focused on continuing the work of Magufuli.

She was concerned that “something that is trending on social media is what now guides the debate in parliament”.

“We are supposed to be discussing and passing the government budgets…Let’s work the way parliament is supposed to…” she said.

The President was speaking at a national conference organised by religious leaders in memory of the late president and to pray for the new leaders.

Since becoming president, Hassan has done certain things differently from John Magufuli.

She has asked for ban on some media outlets in the country to be lifted and also ordered for a Covid-19 task force to assess the country’s handling of the pandemic.

These were moves that many believed separated her from her predecessor, something that gives hope to many that she would do things differently.

Source: Africafeeds.com