Tanzania unveils new non-invasive method to detect COVID-19

Tourists from several destinations are returning to Zanzibar after a prolonged period due to Covid19. Travel disruptions will soon be a thing of the past following the introduction of EDE technology by the local government.

This is a new scanning method that can detect Covid 19 virus in the body, the first in Africa.

“When it comes to conducting Covid tests, there have always been a lot of problems, and you know all these tests were really invasive, but this is the first non-invasive test but also the first test of its kind in Africa. So for us, it’s a huge success for Zanzibar,” said Hussein Mwinyi, the President of Zanzibar

This non-invasive EDE technology has tested nearly 20,000 people with 93% accuracy even before its launch at Zanzibar International Airport.

“EDE which stands for Exponential D examination uses the electromagnetic rays that come from the human being, and they can capture every sign of change that pulls towards Covid 19 virus. This is how the person is scanned either positive or negative. It’s an effective technology because we’ve already done several studies and several tests, more than 20,000 people have already been tested by this new technology and we’ve compared these results with PCR, and it’s 93% reliable,” said Dr. Mohammad Gulrez, the Project Manager of the EDE scanner.

A relief for travelers who can now do without PCR tests and get scanned even 2 hours before their flight.

“I have experienced the new way of testing, it is easy, fast and better. Because before, the nasal test actually made you feel very uncomfortable,” one traveler said.

Despite the fact that the local government acknowledges that Zanzibar has not had a positive case since January 2022, caution is still required to resume normal travels. The objective remains to facilitate air transit and revive tourism in a healthy space away from Covid19.

This technology will be deployed in other African countries in the coming days.

