Suzuki By CFAO Partners With ETAP To Enable Seamless Insurance For Nigerian Driver

CFAO Motors, the sole distributor of Suzuki cars in Nigeria, has partnered with ETAP, an InsurTech company that creates solutions and incentives to improve the automotive experience across Africa, to enable seamless access to insurance with every new car purchased from the Suzuki network in Nigeria.

As part of the partnership, drivers will now be able to buy insurance in 90 seconds, complete claims in 3 minutes or less and get rewarded for good driving and avoiding accidents, powered by ETAP’s game-changing app. Suzuki by CFAO has embedded insurance into the buying process of each car, removing the need for any additional effort to get insured.

Suzuki is one of the top automobile companies in the world by sales volume and one of the fastest-growing automobile companies in Africa. Since its re-introduction to Nigeria in 2019, the brand has been committed to introducing cutting-edge technology and market-leading innovation to the automotive value chain.

This new partnership with ETAP is part of a broader initiative by Suzuki by CFAO to embed more technology solutions into the driving experience, from sales to after-sales, and improve the automotive value proposition for its drivers.

Leveraging ETAP’s “Shared Value Insurance” model, drivers will be able to earn Safe Driving Points that can be exchanged for shopping vouchers for the most in-demand retail outlets, fuel, cinema and concert tickets, and other exciting experiences. There is also a leaderboard where drivers are gamified to maintain positive driving behaviour.

Drivers can see how well they are doing compared to other good drivers across the country, based on their Safe Driving Points, and get bragging rights for topping the leaderboard of the safest drivers on the road for the week, month or all time.

As part of ETAP’s wider offering, drivers will also have flexible coverage options, including daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual plans depending on their needs. ETAP will also onboard Suzuki repair workshops to the ETAP’s list of partner repair centres for claims repairs and other after sales services for ETAP users.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO Nigeria, said “we are excited to partner with ETAP to drive the adoption of much-needed insurance for Nigerian drivers.

“As we expand our footprint across Africa, we want to make sure that drivers do not only enjoy driving our cars but that they also enjoy everything that surrounds that experience. Beyond insurance, we look forward to playing an active role in improving the automotive experience for our drivers”.

Ibraheem Babalola, CEO and Founder of ETAP, said “This partnership speaks to the shared commitment between ETAP and Suzuki to unlocking better experiences for African drivers. We believe that owning and maintaining a car should be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, and we will continue to explore partnership opportunities and develop solutions to make this a reality for more drivers across the continent”.

Related

Sourced From Nigerian Music