Sudan’s top general Al-Burhan warns against foreign interference

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has warned against any foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs during a speech after he attended the conclusion of a military exercise in the Maaqil area in the northern Nile River State.

“We are all watching the political scene and unfortunately see that a number of diplomatic envoys are circulating amongst citizens and are clearly trying to incite the people to turn against the armed forces in order to seize the opportunity of interfering in Sudanese affairs,” said Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Al-Burhan accused diplomatic missions of encouraging revolt against the Sudanese defense forces.

He further said that this has destabilized a country, which is already in the grip of violent protests.

“We warn them (these diplomats) against this kind of behavior and tell them that we can clearly see them and will not hesitate to take actions against anyone committing violations against the security and sanctity of Sudan or against anything related to this country,” said Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In past rounds of demonstrations, security forces used violence, including firing live ammunition at protesters, according to activists. At least 44 protesters were killed and hundreds were wounded since the coup, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks protester deaths.

The Sudanese military seized power on Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight.

The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup and the formation of an independent technocratic Cabinet led by Hamdok.

Sourced from Africanews