Sudanese protesters in Khartoum against the military regime.

Sudanese demonstrators gather and chant in the capital Khartoum against military rule. The protesters shouted “No, no to military rule” and called for the dissolution of Sudan’s ruling council, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which led a coup on 25 October and derailed the transition to civilian rule. Other demonstrators urged the military to “return to their barracks”. Streets leading to the presidential palace and army headquarters were cordoned off, with a heavy presence of troops, riot police and paramilitary units, witnesses said. Last Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation, saying he had tried to prevent the country from “sinking into disaster” but was now at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival”.

Sourced from Africanews