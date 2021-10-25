Sudan: Another coup as military dissolves civilian government

– Advertisement –





Sudan’s military on Monday dissolved the transitional civilian government after arresting political leaders following another coup. The soldiers led by Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan who had been heading a joint council with civilian leaders has now declared a state of emergency. He blamed the current military take-over on political infighting within the civilian government.

Protesters earlier took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum resulting in clashes between them and soldiers amid gunfire. There have been reports of some injuries following the clashes. Heavily armed soldiers have been deployed to the streets of the Sudanese capital.

The interim Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok is said to be under house arrest with the United Nations demanding his immediate release.

Local news channel, Al Hadath TV also reported on Monday that troops have arrested four cabinet ministers and one civilian leader.

The reportedly moment of arrest of #Sudan’s minister of industry and trade Ibrahim El Sheikh السودان# pic.twitter.com/3B7CgXJMz7 — Isma’il Kushkush (@ikushkush) October 25, 2021

The soldiers are also restricting movement of civilians in the city after cutting off the main roads leading to the capital.

The deployment of the military comes as protesters gathered on roads to protest the reported arrest of civilian members of the ruling transitional government.

The protesters carried flags and burnt tyres on the streets amid tension in the city.

Hard to imagine that a military coup in this treacherous manner will be met with silence by the Sudanese people that coincides with the anniversary of the first uprising in #Sudan against a military rule in 1964. #Sudan_coup — Wasil Ali – واصل علي (@wasilalitaha) October 25, 2021

Internet shutdown

Global internet monitor NetBlocks reports of a significant disruption of internet in Sudan, where there are reports of a possible coup attempt.

It says the disruption is likely to limit the free flow of information online and news coverage of incidents on the ground.

Netblocks says internet connectivity dropped to 34% of normal levels.

Sudan’s political transition has been facing a major crisis following a split within the interim ruling group.

There have been pro-military protests by some citizens demanding the dissolution of the civilian government.

There were series of protests last week by pro-military Sudanese protesters and those in favour of the civilian government.

The civilian transitional government was installed following a coup sparked by protests that toppled the three decades of Omar al-Bashir’s regime.

Finding solutions to the crisis

Sudan’s cabinet last week held an extraordinary meeting to find a solution to the row between factions of the ruling Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The country’s civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had called the current crisis “worst and most dangerous” for the ongoing transition.

Last month Sudan blamed allies of former President, Omar al-Bashir for a failed coup attempt.

Former President Bashir, who had been in power for three decades, was toppled two years ago.

A transitional government made up of the military, civilian representatives and protest groups have been ruling as part of a power-sharing agreement.

Source: Africafeeds.com

