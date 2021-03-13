You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

STREAM: Ice Prince features Oxlade on sweet love music, ‘KOLO’

Village Reporter ,

‘KOLO’ is a Nigerian colloquialism for ‘madness.’ On Afro-fusion beats like this, Oxlade excels like Jeff Bezos. For Ice Prince, this comes after his deal with 300 Entertainment and his single with Tekno.

Artiste: Ice Prince featuring Oxlade

Song: KOLO

Album: TBD

Year: March 10, 2021

Video Director: TBD

Song Producer: TBD

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Label: 300 Entertainment/Super Cool Cats

You can play the record below;

VIDEO;

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email