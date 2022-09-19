Spice, Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade Connect On New Song ‘Bubble It’: Watch

“From a queen to a queen,” Spice and Yemi Alade have shared a new Dancehall and Afropop fusion, titled Bubble It. The song, produced by Effyzzie Entertainment and Rebel Movement was released on Friday, September 16, with an energetic new music video for your viewing pleasure.

Together, Yemi and Spice exude fierce charisma and style as they each represent their homeland in this musical teaming. The visuals embody the African and Jamaican culture, portraying vibrant colors, costumes and dances intrinsic to their heritage.

Spice is clear to point out that this one is coming all the way from “Jamaica to Africa” as she takes on the first segment of the track. It’s her hardcore Dancehall swag and bigger-than-life attitude that gives this collab an edge.

Yemi Alade also brings the heat, catching stares from the Queen of Dancehall, as she “wiggle it around and give a man a heartache” in her verses and duly follows through, “to get ma freak on” when she breaks out in some risqué dance moves.

It’s a great look with these two “African Queens” as they take their camaraderie even further by repping each other’s traditional fashions: Spice decked in African garb while Yemi rocks threads embellished with designs of the Jamaican flag.

The two music monarchs certainly didn’t disappoint fans on this collabo – the new video has surpassed the half-million views mark in less than 24 hours of its premiere, and the raving comments keep rolling in.

“I never knew I needed this collaboration until now. I am so impressed by these 2 QUEENS! They represented their genre and culture well!! 👏🏽🔥,” said one fan.

Another added, “This is one Collab I didn’t think would come, but there they are. Yemi Alade and Spice blended so well. This is woman empowerment, this is beautiful, this is perfection. I’m short of words. Mehn I’m screaming. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“This collaboration was sooooo needed I love to see how we are seeing the support of females artist Jamaica 🇯🇲 Nigeria 🇳🇬 ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤,” said another.

For Spice, she calls this linkup with the Afropop Queen simply “magical.” “When two African Queens come together 🇳🇬🇯🇲you know it’s gonna be Magical,” she wrote on Instagram to promote the new track.

Press play on the music video for Bubble It above.

