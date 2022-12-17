South African president Cyril Ramaphosa seeks re-election

Around 4,500 ANC delegates from South Africa’s nine provinces are gathered this Saturday at a conference centre on the outskirts of Johannesburg to elect their next leader and contender for the 2024 general election.

South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is seeking re-election for a second term.

Despite a recent scandal, Ramaphosa still enjoys the official support of the party.

The only rival to the South African president is his former health minister, 66-year old Zweli Mkhize with significant less support.

The party, which has been in power since the end of apartheid has been losing ground in the polls for the past decade.

Last year, for the first time in the party’s history, its share of the vote fell below 50% in local elections.

Thirty years after the end of apartheid, South Africa is plagued by high unemployment and crime rates, growing poverty and inequality, and record power cuts as the energy crisis worsens.

Sourced from Africanews