South African film My Octopus Teacher wins Oscar

A South African documentary My Octopus Teacher has won an Oscar for Best Documentary.

The film beat four other documentaries to win the award on Sunday evening.

The documentary tells the story of a friendship that developed between a diver and an octopus in South Africa.

The film followed South African free diver Craig Foster as he tracked a young octopus in her den in a kelp forest off the coast of Cape Town for nearly a year.

The film also won a British Academy Film Award – known as a Bafta – in early April this year.

[embedded content]

