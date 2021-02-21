South Africa: Top ANC official’s case adjourned, moved to High Court

A graft case involving South Africa’s ruling party’s secretary general has been adjourned to August 11, as the case was moved to the high court in Bloemfontein.

Ace Magashule and his 15 co-accused will face 74 charges of fraud, theft, corruption, money laundeering and the asbestos roof project scandal, local media report.

He said he had done nothing wrong and will prove himself.

Fresh charges were brought against the accused when they appeared before a magistrate court Friday.

Magashule told reporters while flanked by officials of the African National Congress that he was ready to stand trial, but that the courts were ‘’wasting’’ his time with postponements.

Magashule first appeared in court on November 13 last year and was indicted on 21 fraud and corruption charges.

The charges against Magashule and his co-accused dates back from the time when was Free State premier 7 years ago.

The court set August 11 to deal with pre-trial matters after three more accused persons were added to the charge sheet. They are Albertus Venter, head of the legal department in the office of the Free State premier, Thabiso Molikoe, former chief financial officer of the Free State human settlements department and Thabiso Makepe, former chief engineer in the same department.

