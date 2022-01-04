South Africa: Alleged parliament arsonist appears in court

– Advertisement –





A man suspected of setting ablaze South Africa’s parliament complex last Sunday has appeared in court.

On Tuesday the Cape Town Magistrates Court charged the 49-year old, for arson and then adjourned hearing to January 11.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told journalists on Tuesday that the suspect named as Zandile Christmas Mafe was also found with an explosive.

Other charges include, “House breaking” with intent to steal and theft, two counts of arson, possession of an explosive device and destruction of essential infrastructure.

The suspects lawyer, advocate Luvuyo Godla, said his client “denies and rejects those charges.”

#ParliamentFire My client is not a flight risk. No previous convictions. He’s a suitable candidate to be allowed bail today – Luvuyo Godla pic.twitter.com/1tBoUtaI2g — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) January 4, 2022

The fire started in the old part of the parliament complex before spreading to the modern part.

Sunday’s fire outbreak at the parliament house has now been brought under control, according to South African officials.

Earlier though strong winds, reignited the flames forcing firefighters to battle the blaze late into the night.

Local officials said the flames destroyed the chamber where MPs normally sit.

Source: Africafeeds.com