Sound Sultan’s brother exposes scammer who hacked late singer’s Instagram account

A scammer who hacked into the Instagram account of late singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has been exposed by the singer’s brother, Dare Fasasi.

Popularly known as Baba Dee, Sound Sultan’s brother took to his Instagram page to share pictures of the scammer, revealing his name as Victor Majekodunmi.

Baba Dee revealed that Majekodunmi, who deleted some pictures from the singer’s page, pretended to be Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi.

Sharing a picture of the hacker, he wrote, “This is the face of the scammer that hacked into my brother @soundsultan Instagram account after his death. His Name is Victor Majekodunmi, a young man with great potential yet so evil and heartless.

“He deleted a lot of his memories and chose to scam people by pretending to be @faridafasasi .

“I’m happy to announce that we have taken control of the account and he is presently cooling off in police custody. Thanks to everybody that showed concern and helped nab the young hardened criminal.”

Baba Dee also appreciated the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, and other police officials.

“Thanks to my friends at the Nigerian police force, thanks to the Lagos state police commissioner, and special thanks to my special police friend on my page. God bless you all,” he said.

Popular singer, Sound Sultan, died on the 11th of July after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

A month after his death, his wife, Farida Fasasi, raised the alarm that hackers have invaded her husband’s social media accounts, extorting funds from innocent people.

Farida had said, “Kindly disregard any communication from all Sound Sultan’s social media accounts. The accounts have been hacked by scammers sending messages to innocent people to solicit funds. Please the family has no control over the accounts.”

