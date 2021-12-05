Sound Sultan’s brother, Baba Dee exposes man who allegedly hacked into late singer’s IG account to defraud people

Dare Fasasi, also known as Baba Dee, brother of late Olanrewaju Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan took to his IG page on Saturday December 4, to expose a man who allegedly hacked into the late singer’s IG account to defraud people.

SoundSultan died in July this year.

According to Babadee, Victor hacked into the late singer’s account, posing as Farida, the singer’s wife.

One Victor Majekodunmi was reportedly responsible for hacking Sound Sultan’s page just days after his death to scam people.

He wrote;

This is the face of the scammer that hacked into my brother @soundsultan Instagram account after his death. His Name is victor Majekodunmi, a young with great potential yet so evil and heartless.

He deleted a lot of his memories and chose to scam people by pretending to be @faridafasasi .

I’m happy to announce that we have taken control of the account and he is presently cooling off in police custody. Thanks to everybody that showed concerned and helped nab young, hardened criminal.

Thanks to my friends at the Nigerian police force, thanks to the Lagos state police commissioner , and special thanks you my special police friend on my page . Good bless you all”

