Social welfare and economy are priorities for Angola’s Lourenço

The re-elected president of Angola, João Lourenço, took office this Thursday starting his second mandate.

In his inauguration speech, João Lourenço elected social welfare and the economy as his priorities.

“We will continue to invest in human beings as the main agents of development, in their education and training, in health care, in decent housing, in access to drinking water and electricity, in basic sanitation. We will continue to work on policies and good practices to promote and encourage the private sector of the economy, to increase the supply of nationally produced goods and services, increase exports and create more and more jobs, for Angolans, but especially for the younger people”, said the re-elected president.

On the external front, João Lourenço recalled that international law must take precedence over military action appealing to Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“The Republic of Angola has always defended the importance of the use of dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, priming the unequivocal respect for international law. Accordingly, and taking into account the need to avoid escalation we consider it important that the Russian authorities take the initiative to end the conflict thus creating a better environment to negotiate a new architecture of peace in Europe and open the way for the much desired and necessary reform of the United Nations Security Council”, said João Lourenço.

Euronews reporter José Kundy added:

“UNITA intends to continue the political debate, at street level, or by other democratically acceptable means. It has scheduled a peaceful nationwide demonstration for the 24th of September”.

Sourced from Africanews