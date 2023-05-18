Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Babyface To Grace Cincinnati Music Festival

Posted by Eric Ojo Latest News, World News

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of this year’s edition of the Cincinnati Music Festival, the organizers have announced that the famous American rapper and actor, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Babyface will headline the festival.

The Cincinnati Music Festival is one of the nation’s oldest and most highly anticipated music festivals, attracting local and regional guests from the Midwest.

Each year, the festival showcases a bevy of old-school artists, along with the hottest contemporary R&B performers. Last year’s event drew a crowd of almost 50 thousand music lovers.

The iconic event which will be held on Thursday, July 20th through Saturday, July 22nd at the Paycor Stadium (formally Paul Brown Stadium), on the Cincinnati riverfront, promises to give attendees a memorable experience with prime seating and accommodations.

Other prominent artists that are expected to grace the event include, Slick Rick, Jodeci, P-Funk Connection, Big Daddy Kane, Midnight Star, Avery Sunshine, Rakim Gerald Albright, and Norman Brown. Ticket prices start at $85 and are available a la carte or within a bundle.

Berrywise Enterprise, a Black-owned premier ticket and hotel reseller, is providing ticket and hotel packages for this year’s edition of the show. The organization has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

In addition to providing competitive pricing, customers receive various benefits such as the choice to customize their hotel/ticket package, use payment plans, USPS-certified shipping, and hotel confirmation three weeks before the event.

While lending credence to this assertion, Berrywise Enterprise owner, Zachary Berry said: “Here at Berrywise Enterprise, we are dedicated to you and your Cincinnati Music Festival ticket and hotel needs. We’ve won a number of great comments for our work with the festival. But, our most important win is making you a happy, life-long patron”.

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=87998

Sourced From Nigerian Music