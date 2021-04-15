Sixty nations to compete in FIFAe Nations Series 2021

A total of 60 national teams will participate in the FIFAe Nations Series 2021

FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 to take place from 20 to 22 August in Copenhagen

Nations to compete for a total prize pool of USD 500,000

The very best EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 national teams will compete from 20 to 22 August in Copenhagen, Denmark for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021™ title.

The final tournament will pit 24 teams against each other (three players per team) on the biggest stage of competitive FIFA. Within the FIFAe Nations Series, a total of 60 nations will challenge each other for a prize pool of USD 500,000.

For many of the world’s best players, representing their country and competing for ultimate glory in the second edition of the FIFAe Nations Cup is a dream come true – and the challenge of a lifetime. The competition has never been so fierce: five regional online qualifiers with participating nations from all around the world will take place between 22 April and 23 May. Competitors will not only battle it out for one of the 23 remaining places at the FIFAe Nations Cup; they will also be playing for international fame and national pride.

Christian Volk, FIFA’s Director of eFootball and Gaming said: “The excitement ahead of this event, which will bring people together from all corners of the globe, is huge. A place in the history books is not the only thing awaiting the winners, but also fame and recognition from their compatriots. We’re looking forward to partnering with the Danish Football Association and EA SPORTS on the FIFAe Nations Cup.”

As host nation, Denmark is the first country to be guaranteed a place at the FIFAe Nations Cup. At the inaugural tournament in 2019, involving 20 national teams in London, France defeated Argentina in the final to claim the title and the glory of the first ever champion in this battle of nations.

Jakob Jensen, CEO of the Danish Football Association said: “We are happy and proud, that Copenhagen will host the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021. We are looking forward to hosting one of the biggest FIFAe tournaments in the world, where world class players, including our own Danish players, will create the action, drama and excitement. Esports is very popular in Denmark, and in the rest of the world, where it continues to grow and develop. It is without a doubt a big event that is coming to Copenhagen.”

Brent Koning, Group Director & Commissioner, EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming said: “International competition has the unique ability to captivate fans as pride for your home nation gives all a reason to watch. FIFA esports continues to help grow the love of the sport and the FIFAe Nations Cup will continue to do so with this entertaining international competition.”

All participating nations are available here. Results will also be made available throughout the qualification on FIFA.gg.

The FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 will feature 24 of the best national teams in the world, represented by each three players which will provide participating member associations with an additional tactical angle to make a substitution in the 2vs2 competition in order to guide their team to ultimate glory from 20 to 22 August 2021 in Copenhagen. A total of USD 500,000 in prize money will be distributed during the FIFAe Nations Series, including USD 400,000 for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 final event.

FIFA will continue to monitor the global health situation and any potential impact on the safety of participants and staff.

Sourced from FIFA