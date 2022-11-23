Singer Teni opens up on alleged surgery following body transformation

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni has reacted to reports of undergoing body surgery to lose weight.

Kemi Filani news reported that the ‘Billionaire’ crooner had wowed many with her body transformation.

Just like actress, Eniola Badmus, Teni’s sudden weight loss has become a subject of discussion for many.

While many praised her new look, others questioned her need for going under the knife.

Reacting via her Twitter page, Teni shutdown the reports.

She attributed her new look to weight loss and not surgery, like many assume.

She revealed that she has lost 75 pounds without surgery.

“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can s*k mine!”.

Teni isn’t the only public figure or celebrity who has undergone body transformation.

Eniola Badmus speaks on her body transformation

Last year, Eniola Badmus received massive headline over her body transformation.

There were reports that the Eniola Badmus went through a gastric sleeve surgical process in Turkey to have her body weight reduced.

The screen goddess reportedly visited a cosmetic surgery hospital in turkey where she had a good percentage of her tummy removed and waistline adjusted and small touches in other areas.

The Doctor who is good at what he does didn’t make it so obvious and the new Eniola still looks breathtaking especially the belle area.

Further reports also revealed that she also did a gastric bypass to control her food intake.

Opening up on why she went for the gastric bypass surgery in Turkey, Eniola disclosed that she couldn’t control her intake of food.

She said,

“In terms of my look, a lot has changed due to a decision made. Anytime I decide to do this celebration I want to surprise everyone. With the pressure and stigma, I had gone through I want to change that. So I want to surprise everyone and help myself.

It is not easy. What I can say is it got to a point I could not control what I eat anymore. I eat anything so far it is edible, so from there I knew something fishy was going on. So far I have lost 33kg.

I have other habits but I stopped even the one I thought I could not. I have one terrible habit that I am supposed to have stopped long time ago. This year a lot has changed about me, even I did not see this coming. As the year passed by I decided to change something.” Eniola Badmus spilled in a chat with City People.

Further speaking out on social media, Eniola Badmus disclosed that her epic transformation was not an easy journey as many portray it to be, stating her eyes had seen.

She wrote: Wasn’t an easy journey………Oju ri tooooo”.

Deborah Enenche’s body transformation

Also, Deborah Enenche, the daughter of Dunamis church founder Pastor Enenche, had shocked the world with her transformation body.

The clergyman’s daughter wowed fans when she joined the “before and after” challenge.

Deborah shared clips of her amazing transformation, which left many in awe.

Encouraging others to join the challenge, she urged them to compile all the photo/video moments when they were at their lowest versus now and show how far God has brought them.

She wrote,

“Compile all the photo/video moments of when you were at your lowest point versus now and how far God has brought you.

These are photos of me in 2017/2018 vs now. I’m nowhere near perfect, but God has brought me such a long way”.

Many stormed her comment section to praise her for the transformation. Others queried how she got her new body.

Sourced From Nigerian Music