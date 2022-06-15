Singer, Tems, postpones UK shows, cites health issues

Temilade Openiyi, international music star popularly known as Tems, has postponed several of her upcoming shows in the United Kingdom due to health issues.

The artiste expressed sadness over having to reschedule the events after she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

“Hey gang, it breaks my heart to say this but there is no other option for me,” she wrote in a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

“I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice.

“On doctor’s advise, I’ve postponed the two shows this week, the Birmingham show on the 15th of June (It’s tomorrow, yeah I know) and the first London show on the 17th of July.”

Apologising to fans for the inconvenience, Tems promised they would be getting the “best show ever” whenever she is back on her feet.

“The new dates will be announced tomorrow. All tickets are still valid. Again I’m so sorry for this inconvenience but I promise to be back, better than ever by the grace of God. Then I’ll give you the best show ever. Appreciate you all for understanding. You mean the world to me.”

Reflux Laryngitis is a voice disorder caused by the backflow of stomach acid to the throat and voice box area. This reflux leads to the irritation and swelling of the vocal cords.