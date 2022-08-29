Singer Temmie Ovwasa Lambasts Man Who Made Sexual Advances Towards Her

Nigerian singer Temmie dragged a man without showing any guilt after he slipped into her DM and made attempts toward her sexually.

After he boasted about his sexual skills to her, she took to her social media profile to post his picture while body-shaming him over his appearance and told him that he is on a failed mission.

This comes after she revealed on social media why she has decided to delay having children for the time being.

She went ahead to say that she had made the decision to abort any future children in order to protect them from all of these hardships.

