FOGMMON president urges youths participation in WWW music concert

Abuja, Aug. 28, 2022 (NAN)

The Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON) has urged young talented youth to participate in the annual 'Worship Works Wonders'(WWW) live gospel music recording concert, for the reposition of God as their first love.

Mr Asu Ekiye, National President, gave the advice at the fourth edition of WWW with the theme "Encounter the 4th Man"' held in Abuja.

Ekiye said that overwhelming participation of young people would definitely bring a positive effect, due to the fact that the programme was designed to influence and impact the young people.

" If the youth will be involve by participating fully, it will go a long way in bringing positive change to their lives.

"It will also help them to develop to a reputable true worshipper by bringing down the glory of God," he said.

Speaking at the event, Victor Bulus, Royal Father, Autan Zaki Ikon Allah, Taraba commended the convener of the programme, in Mrs Marie Johnson, saying that he saw God taking people to their destinies and levels in lives.

Bulus, who is an Apostle and also know as Sarain Waka gospel Emir, said the programme aimed at uniting people, by showing the world the mightiness of God, as they bring down God's glory on the earth through worship.

" I am glad to be part of the this great event, my expectations is high because it is a mandate to depopulate hell and populate heaven, as the ministers will be ministering to the glory of God.

" This kind of programme should be encourage by politicians, Royal Fathers, investors and philanthropists, for adequate support due to the effect of it in the lives of Nigeria youths.

"The project is all about talent and creativity, when the youths are not idle, they will not be victims to vices, rather they emulate from it," Bulus said.

Earlier, Mrs Johnson, who happens to be the convener of the event, said that she was motivated to come up with such a programme, when she saw the need for people to have God's intervention.

According to her, WWW programme is to awaken the spirit of worshippers , as they draw close to their maker , especially in this end time.

" This programme has helped to build people in the society at large, as well as promoting oneness, consciousness and relevance of putting God first in everything we do.

" There is no nation, person or people that is secured without God because He is the Alpha and Omega," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Maria Johnson music is international music brand under 'Marie Johnson Ministries', that has been well known for its impactful music across some genres.

'Worship Works Wonders' is a rapidly growing international strategic worship programme, for the awakening of the hearts of men to the true worship of God in line with John 4: 23-24.(NAN,)(www.

nannews.

ng)

