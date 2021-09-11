Singer Simi bit fingers that once fed her — Canada-based comedian 

A Canada-based comedian, Mc Morris, has recounted how singer Simi allegedly snubbed him after he supported her to attain stardom.

MC Morris disclosed that he shared his platform with Simi for years because he believed in her talent and assisted her financially when she travelled for shows.

The comedian claimed he had to voice his hurt as he seeks the best way to forgive and forget the wrong done to him by Simi.

According to him, when the singer eventually attained prominence, she built a high fence to ensure he didn’t come anywhere close instead of a long table that would accommodate him and appreciate all his goodwill efforts in the past.

Morris also shared photos of himself and the 33-year-old singer taken many years ago and wrote: “Maybe speaking out will help me forget and forgive Simi.

He added: “I shared my platform with you for years, went out of my way cause I believed in your talent, transport you to events both local and international with my pay (charges) so you will be seen and embraced by my clients and the world at large (that means I was working as a comedian for you to be known as an artist).

“I remember the bitter experience you caused me at Pat Akpabio event in Uyo that I had to pay over N500,000 in 2011 or is the Ghana experience that I want to talk about?

“Uncountable shows I can go on counting but when life smiled at you, instead of building a longer table, you build a higher fence.

“Not even one recommendation from you, even when I invited you for my show in 2016, ur so-called manager asked me to pay in millions and when I reached out to you, you said “it’s management and you can’t override them” Instagram self, I follow, you nor follow me back (in Adekunle’s voice).

“If I put all my invested capital and time which I give to you on poultry, I should be cashing out big time now.

“Let God be the judge but just know that you really bite the fingers that once feed you, na Samklef? Na Emeka? Abi na MC ray? Hmmmmmm I have cleared my mind and am not blackface that will come back to issues, God don settled me and I have moved on.

“But remember to follow peace with every man cause who bellefu go still hungry.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music