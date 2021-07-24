You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Singer Seyi Shay Hospitalized

Village Reporter ,
Why Senator Manager Knelt Before James Ibori – Associate
Buhari govt vs Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyer gives update on trial of IPOB leader

<!– –>

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 15 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1

<!– –>

The former Nigerian Idol Judge got hospitalized few months after engaging in a fight with fellow singer, Tiwa Savage..

altalt

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay is currently hospitalized.

The former Nigerian Idol Judge got hospitalized few months after engaging in a fight with fellow singer, Tiwa Savage.

Seyi Shay took to her Instagram story today to share photos of herself receiving drip.

She wrote: It’s not about how you fall.

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

You Will Never Make Money As A Singer, Seyi Shay Tells Nigerian Idol Contestant Nigerian Female Artists, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay Fight Dirty In Lagos Singer Seyi Shay Shares New Photo On Instagram Singer Seyi Shay Releases Raunchy Photo On Instagram

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.