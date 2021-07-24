Singer Seyi Shay Hospitalized

<!– –>

The former Nigerian Idol Judge got hospitalized few months after engaging in a fight with fellow singer, Tiwa Savage..

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay is currently hospitalized.

Seyi Shay took to her Instagram story today to share photos of herself receiving drip.

She wrote: It’s not about how you fall.

