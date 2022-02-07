Singer Rudeboy questions rich women who can’t date, marry poor men

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has made a case for successful rich women who can’t date or marry poor men.

Rudeboy, a member of the music group P-Square, stated this on his Instagram story on Sunday.

The musician noted that when a successful rich guy married a poor girl, people would hail the guy for being sweet. However, the same is not the case for the ladies.

He further advised men to work hard so people wouldn’t hail a girl for being “sweet” on their behalf.

Rudeboy wrote, “Please I want to ask why successful rich women can’t marry or date a poor guy who has nothing.

“But then, when a successful rich guy dates or marries a poor girl, you will hear, ‘awwwww he’s such a sweet man’.”

Advising men, Rudeboy said, “Dear kings, hustle. Don’t wait for ‘awwwww she’s such a sweet girl’.”

“Dem no send us,” he added.

