Photos: 6 Best Dressed Nigeria Female Celebrities On Instagram This Week

Each week comes with diverse and amazing things, and our celebrities are part of the best things that happens to us every week, because they have a way of spicing the week with diverse and stunning appearances, in this article, we will be checking some of the best dressed female celebrities.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Photo Grid App

1. Bimbo Ademoye: the Nigerian actress stunned in a red and nude color outfit for her birthday, and without much words, we can say this is an amazing outfit for the week.

Photo credit: Instagram – Bimbo Ademoye

2. Dorathy Bachor: she kick started the month with a stunning red gown to portray that this month is the month of love.

Photo credit: Instagram – Dorathy Bachor

3. Tiwa Savage: the top Nigeria hip-hop singer is always giving us vibes with her outfits and even with her voice as we hear it from her songs. This black outfit shows that any woman can appear in black and look amazing.

Photo credit: Instagram – Tiwa Savage

4. Liquorose: the ex-BBN star gave us an astonishing look with her long slitted pink gown, which makes her look gorgeous.

Photo credit: Instagram – Liquorose

5. Tacha: one of the most trending and influential ex-big brother Naija stars, Tacha gave us a look that can be recreated by any woman for an Owambe event. Do not mind the color but the style.

Photo credit: Instagram – Tacha

6. Nengi Hampson: the beautiful Nengi stunned in a black gown and adorned it with a diamond necklace.

Photo credit: Instagram – Nengi Hampson

