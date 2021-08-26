Singer Rudeboy Hails Jim Iyke For Beating Up Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, has taken to his Instagram Stories to applaud Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke for beating up controversial actor and self-proclaimed gay rights activist, Uche Maduagwu.

Rudeboy shared a picture of himself standing beside Jim Iyke.

In his caption, the “Audio Money” singer describes Jim Iyke’s pummeling of Uche Maduagwu as a very nice beating.

He wrote:

“@Jim.Iyke for President. Na de way forward. Talk anyhow you go collect anyhow. A very nice beating.”

Information Nigeria recalls that a video of Iyke throwing punches at Maduagwu surfaced online. Iyke went after Maduagwu after the latter called him a ritualist.

