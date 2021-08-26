You are here
Singer Rudeboy Hails Jim Iyke For Beating Up Uche Maduagwu

Village Reporter ,
Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, has taken to his Instagram Stories to applaud Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke for beating up controversial actor and self-proclaimed gay rights activist, Uche Maduagwu.

Rudeboy shared a picture of himself standing beside Jim Iyke.

In his caption, the “Audio Money” singer describes Jim Iyke’s pummeling of Uche Maduagwu as a very nice beating.

He wrote:

@Jim.Iyke for President. Na de way forward. Talk anyhow you go collect anyhow. A very nice beating.”

Read AlsoJim Iyke Involved In Physical Fight With Uche Maduagwu

Information Nigeria recalls that a video of Iyke throwing punches at Maduagwu surfaced online. Iyke went after Maduagwu after the latter called him a ritualist.

The singer’s post

Sourced From Nigerian Music

