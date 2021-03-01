Singer Rudeboy Flaunts Mansion – Information Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, has shared a picture of the interior of his mansion. The singer and songwriter took to his official Instagram page to share the picture as he reminisces on his childhood when he used to visit the mansions of rich people.

”Me when I go to big people’s house when I was young 🤣😂 very humble”, he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the musician revealed in a recent interview that he planned on leaving P-Square since 2007.

The singer shared that his plan was never to say so long with his twin brother, Peter, and his elder brother, Jude as a music group.

See his post below: