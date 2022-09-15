Singer releases singles, signs music deal

The music industry gets a little shaken by the emergence of creative talents who spark interests that go beyond the quality of their music and one of such interesting characters is Wadude, a Nigerian singer, and songwriter, who not only charms with his songs but also, with his personality.

He released his newest single early August, titled ‘Gemini Babe’ barely a few days after dropping his wave-making song ‘Expensive Love’ featuring Bella Shmurda.

Wadude’s talent and potential for greatness were spotted by Mr. Eazi and the team at Empawa and the two in August signed a distribution deal that would see Wadude’s songs make their way into new markets, more playlists, and propel the artist’s musical

career to new heights.

Related News

While commenting on the releases and Empawa deal, on Tuesday, Wadude said, “A grateful heart is the beginning of greatness and I am super excited to be part of Empawa. Music is not just an escape for me, it is a way of self-expression and I am always excited when I hear people listening to my songs or see that my music is forming the rhythm to the day of my fans.”

Born Omolayo Olamide, and raised in Iyanaoworo in Lagos, Nigeria. He began his musical journey professionally in the year 2021 with the release of his hit song ‘Zanzibar’ which went ahead to dominate the playlists of fans across the world.

Other projects dropped by the talented artist prior to ‘Expensive Love’ and ‘Gemini Babe’ include his debut Ep titled ‘Last Dude’, and a single titled ‘On The Low.’