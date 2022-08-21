Singer, Ray’Em drops 8 track album “Albedo”

1 Raymond Emamezi Okoro also known as Ray’Em has released an eight-track album titled: “Albedo”, the album includes his previously released singles, “New Life” and “Jason”.

2 The singer, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday said, “Albedo” is his third project as an upcoming artist.

3 He said the technical meaning of “Albedo is the amount of light something reflects compared to the amount of light it receives.

4 “In Albedo, I reflect the different kinds of light I have received in different ways.

5 Many people think you have to be one thing or the other, and that’s what Albedo serves to disapprove.

7 The fast rising artist said that the project was special and very personal to him, adding that he was exploring two extreme sides of himself.

8 He said that both sides were the outcome of influence and experience with one side being love and the other side being life on the streets.

9 “The main themes of Albedo are fatherhood, change, love, commitment, determination, and confidence.

11 Ray’Em, who got married in 2021 and just had a son, said one of the tracks, “New Life” was inspired by the birth of his son and portrayed how the experience had changed his world.

12 He said that it was designed to calm the soul and make the listener think about and appreciate life, adding that the “Sabalibella” track is dedicated true life-long love.

13 “On the other hand, there’s “Jason” and “Sekede” which are amapiano-styled street and club anthems and express determination and confidence to succeed.

15 The artist said Albedo had been well received by music lovers and fans alike, adding that it was a project he would allow to digest before releasing another.

16 “And by that, I mean music videos and other forms of content to flesh out the art and drive it home for the fans and listeners.

