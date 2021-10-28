Singer Qdot shows off new home in Lagos

Nigerian musician Qudus Oluwadamilare Fakoya, popularly known as Qdot has acquired a newly built house in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The music star shared pictures of the property on his social media page on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Many celebrities and friends have also taken to their various social media pages to congratulate the singer.

“Congrats 🎉 On Your New Mashion @qdot_alagbe 🏡🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 More Blessings Blood 🩸❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the photos of the property,” Qdot’s friend Dr Brownd wrote

Fuji singer, Alao Malaika also wrote, “Congratulations my brother, I thank God for you because I know little about what you have gone through Ninu aye, the good won’t stop here in shaa Allah.”

Qdot is popularly known for his Yoruba style of music. He rose to fame with his hit song “Alomo Meta” in 2013.

