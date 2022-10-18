Singer Portable reportedly buys car worth N100m overseas

Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable, controversial Nigerian singer, has reportedly bought a car worth N100 million.

A Tiktoker said that Portable purchased the expensive whip overseas but he, however, did not state the type of car.

He made the claim in a video circulating online as he congratulated the Zazuu star on his latest acquisition.

Meanwhile, the singer had earlier shared photos of himself posing by a Ferrari and stated that happiness is free.

He wrote; ‘‘ZAzuu I have been fighting since I was a child I am not a survivor I am a warrior 🦾🦾🦾🦾 Aza Man Happiness is Free 💰 Make money before you ❤️ love 💗 Poor man no get brother.”

