Singer Peter Okoye Speaks Against Tribalism, Racism
Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P, has taken to his Twitter account to speak against tribalism and racism in Nigeria on Valentine’s Day.
The former P-square member noted that he is an Igbo man who is married to a Yoruba woman. The ‘One More Night’ crooner also revealed that he grew up and schooled in the North.
In his words:
”I am an Igbo man, married to a Yoruba woman. I grew up in the north, schooled in the north, started my career in North. And today i speak Hausa language fluently. Please this Ethnicity,Tribalism and Racism has to Stop!!! Haba! What is going on? #StopTheBloodShed”
— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) February 14, 2021