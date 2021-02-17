You are here
Singer Peter Okoye Speaks Against Tribalism Racism
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Singer Peter Okoye Speaks Against Tribalism, Racism

Village Reporter ,
Singer Peter Okoye Speaks Against Tribalism Racism

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P, has taken to his Twitter account to speak against tribalism and racism in Nigeria on Valentine’s Day.

The former P-square member noted that he is an Igbo man who is married to a Yoruba woman. The ‘One More Night’ crooner also revealed that he grew up and schooled in the North.

Read Also: “Go And Make Peace With Your Twin Brother Before Preaching Unity” – Activist Slams Peter Okoye

In his words:

I am an Igbo man, married to a Yoruba woman. I grew up in the north, schooled in the north, started my career in North. And today i speak Hausa language fluently. Please this Ethnicity,Tribalism and Racism has to Stop!!! Haba! What is going on? #StopTheBloodShed”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email