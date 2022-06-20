Singer, Peruzzi Replies Fan Who Inquired Who He Plans To Vote For In 2023 Presidential Elections

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, affectionately known in Showbiz space as Peruzzi has schooled a fan who asked him about who he plans to vote for in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

READ ALSO: Driver Risks His Life By Clinging To His Boss’Car Bonnet After He Was Sacked [Video]

This was after the singer advised his fans and all Nigerians to get their PVC and vote for whoever they deem appropriate to assume the seat as president of the Federal Republic in 2023.

Shortly after his tweet, a fan replied that the idea of voting for whoever they want is what caused the current woes and economic hardships in the country, hence he would like to inquire who the singer wants to vote for in the upcoming elections so his fans can follow his footsteps.

Well, Peruzzi who didn’t want to fall victim to harsh criticism if he advises his fans and his advice turns to become the worst idea said that his fans can vote for whoever they want to vote for since forcing candidates on people was what inspired the woes of the country.

See the screenshot below:

Meanwhile in a video fast-trending on social media, a Nigerian mother was spotted demonstrating some unusual actions during her child’s dedication in church.

It is always a happy moment for parents when they welcome a new child into their family. Mostly, families sing and make merry in welcoming the new member of the family shortly after dedicating their child to the Maker.

Well, in this video, the lady while her child was being prayed for and dedicated to by her pastor demonstrated some strange actions as she moves under the influence of the Holy Ghost.

Source: www.Ghgossip.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music