Singer Olakira Acquires New House, Car

Popular Nigerian singer, Ade Ebenezer, alias Olakira has acquired a house and a new car for himself.

The ‘In My Maserati’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share details of his latest acquisitions.

Olakira also shared pictures of his new ride and crib, while adding that he retired his mother.

“All the hard work Finally Paid off Bought my first Crib, A sweet Ride, Retired My Mom and To round it off, My E.P drops by months End. Blessed“, he wrote.

The Afro-pop singer gained fame from his 2020 chart-topping hit song, ‘In My Maserati’. He featured Davido on the remix and also bagged a nomination at the 14th Headies Awards for Rookie Of The Year.

See his post below: