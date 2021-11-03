Singer Mr Eazi and bae Temi Otedola vacation in Iceland

The couple who have become famous for expensive vacation trips are currently on Europe’s second-largest Island having the time of their lives.

Mr Eazi already shared some videos and photos from their adventurous activities in the country.

The couple had an amazing time on Iceland’s glacier tour – one of the many activities to try out when in Iceland.

Temi on the other hand also shared a photo from what appears to be an expensive hotel close to one of the beautiful views in the country.

When it comes to celebrating anniversaries and birthdays, Mr Eazi and Temi do not just shower accolades on each other on social media, but go the extra mile with jaw dropping getaway trips.

Sourced From Nigerian Music