Singer Mohbad serves Naira Marley court papers

The legal representatives of street-pop singer, Mohbad, have served a notice of contract termination on Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Records.

The Eagle Online had reported that he posted clips of alleged assault he suffered at the hands of the Marlian Crew.

This was after he requested to change his manager.

Mohbad’s lawyers served Naira Marley’s Marlian Records with notice of contract termination on Tuesday.

The letter, which was titled: “Termination Notice,” stated that Naira Marley orchestrated and carried out violent attacks on their client (Mohbad).

It also noted that Naira Marley has failed to pay all royalties and advances due to Mohbad as agreed in the contract entered into in 2019.

The notice stated that it was on this basis that Mohbad was terminating his contract with Marlian Records.

It also demanded that Naira Marley pays all the royalties, advances and monetary compensation due to Mohbad under the contract.

The letter also demanded that Naira Marley hands back to Mohbad the catalog of all the songs released under Marlian Records.

