Singer Lil Frosh Remanded In Prison Till March

Budding rapper, Sanni Wasiu, also known as Lil Frosh, has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till March 9, 2021.

Information Nigeria recalls that in October, the rapper was accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend, Okeoghene Iyomaterie, better known as Gift Camille.

The rapper was subsequently arrested on Thursday, February 4, 2021, by the Lagos police in regards to the allegations of domestic violence leveled against him.

On Tuesday, February 9, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba ordered the remand of singer Lilfrosh at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The Defendant, who was arrested by the police, pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State 2015. The case was adjourned to March 9, 2021, for mention.