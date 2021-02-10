I Wrote ‘Catching Cold’ For Tunde Ednut But He Did Not Pay Me For It – Singer Kay Jay

Nigerian singer, Victor Ogbonna, alias Kay Jay, has revealed that he wrote Tunde Ednut’s hit song, ‘Catching Cold’ and never got compensation for it.

The Abia State-born singer-songwriter who started his professional music career as a songwriter shared this with Hip TV during a recent interview.

Kay Jay stated that he was only doing so for the passion and did not really care about royalties.

”I was doing this for passion and I didn’t get royalty and I don’t really care about royalty right now even though that’s the right thing to do but for me I was just doing it for passion.”

