Singer Johnny Drille To Release Debut Album In September

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille has announced that his debut studio album will be released in September.

The Mavin Records artist made this announcement on his social media pages.

According to the “Mystery Girl” singer, he has waited forever to be able to share the album with his fans.

He wrote:

“My album is out this September. I’m waited forever to be able to share this piece of me with you and I’m ready. A part of me is hoping that you are ready too but I know you’re not, for what’s coming. This is going to be THE album, OUR album. I promise you that. Johnny, JD 🧡”

