First ever Saskatoon Filipino Music and Food Street Festival to take place this weekend

Saskatoon will hear and taste Filipino culture at the first ever Saskatoon Filipino Music and Food Street Festival this weekend in downtown Saskatoon.

There will be Filipino food vendors and musicians from all over Saskatchewan.

Festival organizer Chris Rod said this is a chance to learn about authentic Filipino food, music, people and culture.

“The Filipino population is growing exponentially here in Saskatchewan. We are over 33,000 here and in Saskatoon I believe we are about between the 13,000, 15,000 mark,” he said. “So there’s a lot of people in Saskatoon and we really just want to share the culture.”

The Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST on Aug. 7 and 8 near city hall on 23rd Street E.

Food dishes like lechon (roasted pig), pork barbecue, lumpia (spring roll) and pancit (stir fried noodles) will be some of the main attractions.

Rod said Filipino communities from all over Saskatchewan will be present for the event.

“We will have communities from Regina, Humboldt — every part of Saskatchewan where Filipinos may be will be headed here,” Rod said.

