Nigerian singer and performer, Chinedu Okoli, alias Flavour, has surprised his childhood friend with a brand new car.

The friend, Asuwa Dede, took to his Instagram Story to share Pictures of the new whip as he appreciates the ‘Looking Nyash’ crooner for the present.

Thanks 2nite Flavour for this beautiful gift God bless you Blessing from my boss @2niteflavour may God bless you for me IJELE 1 of Africa” 

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently opened up about his personal life and relationships with women to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Black Box interview. According to the singer, he did not plan to have kids out of wedlock.

See his friend’s Insta-Story below:

Singer Flavour Surprises His Childhood Friend With A Car 1

Sourced From Nigerian Music

