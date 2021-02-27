Singer Flavour Surprises His Childhood Friend With A Car

Nigerian singer and performer, Chinedu Okoli, alias Flavour, has surprised his childhood friend with a brand new car.

The friend, Asuwa Dede, took to his Instagram Story to share Pictures of the new whip as he appreciates the ‘Looking Nyash’ crooner for the present.

“Thanks 2nite Flavour for this beautiful gift God bless you Blessing from my boss @2niteflavour may God bless you for me IJELE 1 of Africa”

See his friend’s Insta-Story below: